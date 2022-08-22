Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad; netizens say, ‘Tiger ki Yaad me’

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani delighted her fans and followers with a hot flashback photo in her iconic orange thong monokini, which hit the internet a while ago.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Disha Patani is a daring actress in the Hindi cinema industry. She made her Bollywood debut in Neeraj Pandey's directorial 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has since had other successes like 'Baaghi 2', 'Malang,' and 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' starring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. Aside from her films, the actress is recognised for carving out a stylish niche for herself. She never misses an opportunity to raise the temperature on Instagram, as she epitomises fitness and elegance at its finest.

    The actress never fails to impress her fans via her fitness, training videos, music videos, style quotient, or bikini photos. Now, the 'Baaghi 2' actress has drawn attention once more, taking to social media to show off her stunning images.

    Disha combines the obscene image with her seductive emotions as she heats up in the sizzling hot photographs. The actress posing sensually in the gorgeous orange beachwear in the photographs. The actor, a fitness fanatic and a beach bum is constantly uploading pictures of her workouts and beach vacations on social media. 

    On the sensuous post, netizens left weird to amusing remarks. While her admirers and followers responded with loving and heart-shaped-eye emojis, a netizen remarked on her post, "Tiger ki Yaad me." Disha is now relishing in the popularity of her film Ek Villain Returns, her second collaboration with Mohit Suri following their 2020 movie Malang. The film, starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, received mixed reviews upon its release.

    Disha will next be seen in Yodha, a film starring Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to Malang has been announced, directed by her and Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha looks to have a busy year ahead of her, and we can't wait to see her in action.

