user
user

Tencent Music Shares Pop After Strong Q4 Results, Buyback; Retail Investors Extremely Bullish

Fourth quarter total revenue grew 8.2% year on year to 7.46 billion yuan ($1.02 billion), topping a 7.3-billion-yuan consensus estimate from FactSet.

Tencent Music Shares Pop After Strong Q4 Results, Buyback; Retail Investors Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) rose 15.5% to their highest level in nearly eight months on Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected quarterly results and an up to $1 billion share buyback.

Fourth quarter total revenue grew 8.2% year on year to 7.46 billion yuan ($1.02 billion), topping a 7.3-billion-yuan consensus estimate from FactSet.

Earnings rose to 1.47 yuan per American depositary share from 1 yuan a year ago, and above estimates of 1.25 yuan.

Revenue from online music services - the company's larger unit - jumped 16% to 5.83 billion yuan, driven by gains in music subscription and advertising.

Sales from music subscriptions climbed 18% on the back of a 13% growth in paying users.

Q4 marks the second straight quarter of revenue growth for the Chinese company, after declines in each quarter from Q3 FY2023 through Q2 FY2024. 

Tencent Music also announced the fresh buyback on Tuesday, after completing a $500 million buyback plan announced in March 2023.

Social entertainment services and other revenue fell 13% to 1.63 billion yuan, while paying users for the business slipped 3.8% to 7.7 million.

The social business, which includes karaoke app WeSing and live concert platform Kuwo Music, has struggled recently due to Beijing's stricter rules on live streaming and online tipping, which limit monetization.

Monthly active users for the online music business decreased 3.5% to 556 million, while mobile MAUs for its social entertainment business dropped 21% to 82 million.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we aim to harness the power of (artificial intelligence) to personalize our services and bring more new experiences to users," CEO Ross Liang said in a statement.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment held firmly in the 'extremely bearish' territory, with 'extremely high' message volume.

Screenshot 2025-03-19 at 11.40.51 AM.png TME sentiment meter as of March 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A user posted that the stock would be set to climb higher if it breaches the psychological level of $16.

Tencent Music shares trade at $15.09, up 34% year to date.

($1 = 7.23 yuan)

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Autodesk Activist Drama Unfolds As Starboard Reportedly Gears Up For Proxy Fight: Retail Traders Divided

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Instacart Ties Up With Adonis For Health Plan Billing: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know NTI

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Recent Videos

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Video Icon