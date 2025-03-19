user
user

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

Amitabh Bachchan expressed immense pride for his son Abhishek as he received love at the Tashkent Film Festival, celebrating his achievements and recent success with BeHappy.

 

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:43 AM IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to show his love and affection for his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

As Junior B recently witnessed abundant love from the audience in Tashkent, Big B took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to his son.

"Abhishek you being honoured in Tashkent the love of the people there for you singing your songs .. a very proud moment for me as a father .. and now trending on number 1 for your latest #behappy .. all blessings and love ..," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Abhishek's involvement in the festival goes beyond his role as an actor, as he actively engages with fans, interacts with local media, and immerses himself in Uzbek culture. His film 'Ghoomer' took center stage at the film festival in Tashkent.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan stands up for son Abhishek Bachchan amid praise and nepotism debate

This public show of support from Amitabh comes as no surprise, as the Bollywood legend has previously expressed his admiration for Abhishek's work.

After the release of Abhishek's film 'I Want to Talk,' Amitabh shared his thoughts on his personal blog, writing how the film deeply affected him.He described how Abhishek's portrayal of the character Arjun Sen transcended his real identity, writing, "Abhishek... you are not Abhishek... you are ARJUN SEN of the film. Let them say what they say." 

ALSO READ: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan wanted to quit acting career for THIS reason; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Werent Supposed to Happen - But Did

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Weren’t Supposed to Happen - But Did

L2 Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film RBA

'L2: Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film

Jaat Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Jaat: Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Sikandar Naache full song out now: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with stellar dance MEG

Sikandar Naache full song out now: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with stellar dance

Recent Stories

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon anr

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon

Brain Teasers Top 9 IQ Test Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation iwh

Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon