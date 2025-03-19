user
user

Robinhood Gets A ‘Buy’ Rating On Crypto Cross-Sell Potential Amid Subdued Retail Sentiment

Robinhood currently offers trading in stocks, ETFs, futures and options, and crypto, among other things. It has 27 cryptocurrencies available for trading on its platform.

Robinhood Gets A ‘Buy’ Rating On Crypto Cross-Sell Potential Amid Subdued Retail Sentiment
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has received a ‘Buy’ rating at Compass Point, with the brokerage initiating its coverage of the stock.

According to The Fly, Compass Point has a price target of $61 for Robinhood, implying an upside of over 52% from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage notes that a friendlier policy environment for the crypto industry following Donald Trump’s win bodes well for Robinhood’s portfolio of crypto products.

It sees the online trading platform increasing the average revenue per user from its 12 million crypto traders because of friendlier regulations in this sector.

As a result, Compass Point analysts estimate that this provides Robinhood with a $665 million revenue opportunity by cross-selling crypto products to its U.S. users.

Robinhood currently offers trading in stocks, ETFs, futures and options, and crypto, among other things. It has 27 cryptocurrencies available for trading on its platform, including Bitcoin (BTC.X), Ethereum (ETH.X), Dogecoin (DOGE.X), and Shiba Inu (SHIB.X), among others.

The brokerage also underscored its bullish thesis for Robinhood by noting that its fiscal year 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are 16% above the consensus estimates.

Although the stock is down 39% from its 52-week high of $66.91 in January, Compass Point believes that the stock could rebound if its 2025-26 revenue exceeds expectations.

Data from Koyfin shows that the average price target for Robinhood is $66.43, implying a 66% upside from current levels.

Of the 21 brokerage calls, 14 have either a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ recommendation, while seven have a ‘Hold’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ despite a moderate uptick over the past day.

HOOD retail sentiment.jpg HOOD sentiment and message volume March 19, 2025, as of  1:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user dismissed short-term concerns, saying that Robinhood is “primed to be a good performing stock” by the end of the year.

Another user thinks that the stock is expensive.

Despite the recent decline, Robinhood’s stock is up nearly 8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tencent Music Shares Pop After Strong Q4 Results, Buyback; Retail Investors Extremely Bullish

Tencent Music Shares Pop After Strong Q4 Results, Buyback; Retail Investors Extremely Bullish

Elbit Systems Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates, Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Elbit Systems Rises After Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates, Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Oracle Signs Cloud Deal With Singapore, But Analyst Cautious Regarding Valuation: Retail Mood Flips To ‘Bearish’

Oracle Signs Cloud Deal With Singapore, But Analyst Cautious Regarding Valuation: Retail Mood Flips To ‘Bearish’

Spire Global Stock Jumps After Launching Weather Models Built On Nvidia’s Tech, Retail Stays Bearish

Spire Global Stock Jumps After Launching Weather Models Built On Nvidia’s Tech, Retail Stays Bearish

DoorDash, Dollar General Announce Partnership But Retail’s On The Sidelines

DoorDash, Dollar General Announce Partnership But Retail’s On The Sidelines

Recent Stories

Big financial gains: 3 Zodiac signs to benefit from Budh's Double Neechbhang Rajyog SRI

Big financial gains: 3 Zodiac signs to benefit from Budh's Double Neechbhang Rajyog

Indias AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates AJR

India's AI advancements to drive global innovation, says Bill Gates

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21 shk

BREAKING: Faheem Khan, accused of inciting Nagpur violence, arrested, sent to police custody till March 21

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone gcw

Realme P3 Ultra: 5 reasons why it should be your next smartphone

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Recent Videos

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

'Wiping Egg Off My Face': Shashi Tharoor ADMITS Misjudging India’s Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Video Icon
The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

The Love Story of Sunita Williams and Michael J. Williams: From Friendship to Marriage

Video Icon
Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Putin Agrees to ‘Energy Infrastructure Ceasefire’ After Call with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon