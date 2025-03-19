Robinhood Gets A ‘Buy’ Rating On Crypto Cross-Sell Potential Amid Subdued Retail Sentiment

Read Full Article

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has received a ‘Buy’ rating at Compass Point, with the brokerage initiating its coverage of the stock.

According to The Fly, Compass Point has a price target of $61 for Robinhood, implying an upside of over 52% from Tuesday’s closing price.

The brokerage notes that a friendlier policy environment for the crypto industry following Donald Trump’s win bodes well for Robinhood’s portfolio of crypto products.

It sees the online trading platform increasing the average revenue per user from its 12 million crypto traders because of friendlier regulations in this sector.

As a result, Compass Point analysts estimate that this provides Robinhood with a $665 million revenue opportunity by cross-selling crypto products to its U.S. users.

Robinhood currently offers trading in stocks, ETFs, futures and options, and crypto, among other things. It has 27 cryptocurrencies available for trading on its platform, including Bitcoin (BTC.X), Ethereum (ETH.X), Dogecoin (DOGE.X), and Shiba Inu (SHIB.X), among others.

The brokerage also underscored its bullish thesis for Robinhood by noting that its fiscal year 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are 16% above the consensus estimates.

Although the stock is down 39% from its 52-week high of $66.91 in January, Compass Point believes that the stock could rebound if its 2025-26 revenue exceeds expectations.

Data from Koyfin shows that the average price target for Robinhood is $66.43, implying a 66% upside from current levels.

Of the 21 brokerage calls, 14 have either a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Buy’ recommendation, while seven have a ‘Hold’ rating.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ despite a moderate uptick over the past day.

HOOD sentiment and message volume March 19, 2025, as of 1:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user dismissed short-term concerns, saying that Robinhood is “primed to be a good performing stock” by the end of the year.

Another user thinks that the stock is expensive.

Despite the recent decline, Robinhood’s stock is up nearly 8% year-to-date.

