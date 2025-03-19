Coal India, NTPC to HAL: Top 8 bullish stock picks for high returns

Business
JM Financial is bullish on Coal India shares. The target price for this share is ₹475. Currently, the share is trading in the range of ₹395.
JM Financial has advised betting on the shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The target price for this share is ₹300, currently trading at ₹233.
JM Financial has given a buy rating to NTPC shares. The target price is ₹440. Currently, the share is trading at ₹342.70.
JM Financial has advised betting on the shares of Bharat Electronics Limited. The target price is ₹340. Currently, this share is trading at ₹286.48.
JM Financial has advised keeping Hindustan Aeronautics Limited shares in the portfolio. The target price is ₹4,600.
JM Financial has advised buying shares of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). The target price is ₹600. Currently, this share is trading at ₹428.
JM Financial has given a buy rating to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) shares. The target price for this share is ₹525. Currently, this share is trading at ₹403.55.
Before making any investment, be sure to consult your market expert.
