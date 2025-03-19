user
Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Donna Kelce showed support for Taylor Swift after her iHeartRadio Music Awards wins, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Century for the Eras Tour.

ANI |Published: Mar 19, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Donna Kelce, the mother of Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce shared her support for her son's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after she won eight awards and had her Eras Tour named Tour of the Century at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, reported People.

The singer-songwriter took home nine awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. She was nominated for 10 honors in total -- more than any other music artist.

Her Eras tour was designated Tour of the Century during the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a screenshot that featured several of Swift's wins, including Artist of the Year.

Swift also won several fan-voted awards, including Favorite Surprise Guest for bringing out Travis during one of her shows and Favourite Tour Tradition for the surprise songs she included throughout the Eras Tour.

Fans of Taylor and Travis celebrated Donna's support for the "Fortnight" singer in the comments.

"Congratulations to your family and of course Taylor and Travis!!," one person wrote, while another added, "Well this is the cutest thing I've seen on social media today," reported People.

Swift's favourite surprise guest award came from the memorable moment when Travis made a surprise appearance during her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London in June 2024.

Though she was not present at the awards ceremony, Swift accepted the Tour of the Century award with a video.

"I really can't tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew," she said in a pre-recorded clip, reported People. 

