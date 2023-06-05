SEXY pictures: Megan Fox flaunts her curvy figure in bikini selfie; actress shows off her new tattoo

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Megan Fox sexy pictures: The 37-year-old actress flaunted her hourglass body in a black bikini and her new flaming red hair while sunbathing alone on the beach.

    The Jennifer's Body star Megan Fox donned a strapless bikini top with a keyhole cutout in the centre, as she revealed in an interview for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
     

    The Transformers star Megan Fox paired the bold bikini top with a sexy bottom with a low V-cut shape. 

    Megan Fox captioned the photo 'ace of cups + the star', referring to tarot cards representing fresh beginnings and rejuvenation. 

    In a self-portrait, the Tennessee native displayed her side profile while resting on the beach's rocks on a gloomy day.
     

    Fox looked stunning with a basic makeup look that included a little smoky eyeliner and a plum pink lip. Her hair was fashioned in loose beach waves cascading across her shoulders and back. 

     

    However, Megan Fox made a stunning disclosure a few weeks ago during an interview for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

    She claimed, "I have body dysmorphia." I never see myself in the same light that others do. "There was never a time in my life when I loved my body," she stated.

    Megan made headlines lately for her performance in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover shoot, when she nailed one beautiful look after another while wearing daring bikinis.

    According to some reports, she and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, have reconciled. As a result, Megan Fox is taking a step forward in favour of body positive goals.

    In her 2021 campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel company, she previously displayed a beautiful design of a bird in flight on the side of her ribcage.

