Sexy video, pictures: Malaika Arora looks drop-dead gorgeous in orange, flaunts hot legs

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s latest pictures that she shared on her social media, show her in a stunning boatneck dress in orange. In the photographs, Malaika can also be seen flaunting her toned legs while striking some hot poses for the shutterbug.

One of the hottest fashionistas of the Hindi film industry, actor Malaika Arora is at it again! Malaika is known to set the internet on fire with her stunning pictures and videos where she often shows off her fashionista side. The actor once again slayed her fashion game donning a gorgeous orange shimmery ensemble. She shared a slew of pictures on social media from a photoshoot that she recently did for a brand.

Along with the photographs, Malaika Arora also shared a video from the shoot. Taking to the caption, she wrote: "Shadow play …… #reels#fashion" The video shows a hot silhouette of the actor, before she appears in the dress, showing off some sultry expressions that could make men go weak in their knees.

Meanwhile, in the photographs that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen striking some stunning poses along with a fashionable black clutch.

For the attire, Malaika opted for a tangerine shimmery dress from the label ‘Laith Maalouf’. The boat neck dress which came with full sleeves fitted perfectly on Malaika’s body.

