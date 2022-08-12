Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed on Koffee With Karan

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are said to be dating. The pair made their romance public a few years ago after being sighted together on dates, parties, and gatherings. But why are they not getting married? Reason is out

Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood's 'Mr. Congeniality,' and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were on the sofa of Koffee With Karan Season 7 in the most recent episode. While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a fan favourite on the programme for her honest words, Arjun Kapoor has emerged as the season's new mascot, with various stars mentioning his name in the rapid-fire round or addressing him throughout the game at the conclusion.

In the show, Arjun Kapoor was asked whether he plans to tie the knot with his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora. Top which, the actor, "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

Arjun, who describes himself as a realistic guy, says he doesn't need to hide anything and isn't being timid on the programme. The actor stated that he wishes to be more emotionally stable professionally. He said that he wishes to pursue employment that brings him joy.

Arjun believes that if he is happy, he can make his partner happy and enjoy a happy life. He believes that his employment contributes significantly to his satisfaction. In addition, Arjun mentioned that his girlfriend Malaika met his grandma, Nirmal. He claimed to have taken his time in revealing their connection to their different families and loved ones.

Arjun informed Karan that he and Malaika wanted to be respectful to their immediate families, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's family, and the general public.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

Arjun Kapoor said, "I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It's not that we didn't talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I'm coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate."

Karan asked Arjun how he had saved Malaika’s name on his phone. Arjun said, “I quite like how her name sounds, so I have saved it as Malaika." Later, during the game round at the show's end, Arjun and Sonam were asked to call their celeb friends and family to gain points. Arjun called Malaika and asked her to say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me.’ Karan looked at Arjun’s phone and said, “Her name is not saved as ‘Malaika’, now I have seen what it is saved as you. You lied earlier."



