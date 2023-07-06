SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in blue bikini; star shares her beach vacay pictures

'Take us back to Turks,' Kim Kardashian says as she reminisces about a tropical holiday with BFFs Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in a sexy blue bikini.

Kim Kardashian gave her followers a treat on Instagram when she uploaded bikini-clad photographs from her most recent vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The 42-year-old SKIMS creator showed off her curves in a skimpy blue swimsuit from her line, which has a busty halter top and tiny high-legged bottoms.

In the photos, she posed with her best friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. 'Take us back to Turks,' quipped the mother-of-four, who was reportedly 'flirty' with Tom Brady at a billionaire's Fourth of July bash.



Kim visited the islands earlier this year but only lately began uploading photos to Instagram. Over the weekend, the KUWTK alum flaunted her hourglass body while frolicking along the sandy coastline in the same blue suit.



She was photographed flinging her arms in the air as the waves crashed. Kim's raven hair blew about in the wind as she approached the camera.

