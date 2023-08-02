Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta looks SUPER-HOT in black cut-out gown

    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Esha Gupta in Portugal: The actress enjoys the "summer breeze" in a black cut-out dress in nude lipstick. Her bun looked hotter than ever.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fashionista Esha Gupta. Her beauty always wows fans. On Wednesday, the actress posted a video on Instagram showing her flawless physique in a black cut-out dress.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha chose soft eyeshadow, shimmering highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her bun looked hotter than ever.
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha chose soft eyeshadow, shimmering highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her bun looked hotter than ever.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's video left people dumbfounded. "Oh, wow." "Speechless," wrote an admirer. Other commenters used fire and red-heart emojis.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Tuesday, Esha Gupta posted more photos in the same dress with the caption "A beautiful summer breeze". 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta was last seen in Prakash Jha's Bobby Deol-starring Aashram 3. Esha portrayed image builder Sonia in the show. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60 ADC

    Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal, dies at 60

    Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh ADC

    Ananya Panday drops full version of Heart Throb song with Ranveer Singh

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details vma

    Nitin Desai death: Noted art director had huge debt of Rs 180 crores; Know details

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said RBA

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Recent Stories

    Penicillin to X-rays: 7 groundbreaking discoveries in Medical Science that revolutionized healthcare MSW EAI

    Penicillin to X-rays: 7 groundbreaking discoveries in Medical Science that revolutionized healthcare

    Hibiscus to Rose: 5 flowers that help in hair growth ATG

    Hibiscus to Rose: 5 flowers that help in hair growth

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC AJR

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC

    Jennifer Lopez looks SEXY in semi-sheer blue lingerie RBA

    Jennifer Lopez looks SEXY in semi-sheer blue lingerie

    Sadhguru's take on power of fenugreek, and why it is a must in daily diet vkp

    Sadhguru's take on power of fenugreek, and why it is a must in daily diet

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon