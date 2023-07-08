Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta flaunts her voluptuous body in HOT bikini; sets internet on fire

    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta's latest bikini photo leaves everyone gasping for breath. She looks stunning as she shows off her perfect curvy body.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If there is one actress who never fails to wow with her stunning appearances on social media, it is without a doubt Esha Gupta.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has often demonstrated her ability to kill any dress with her sense of style. Every time Esha posts a photo on her Instagram account, it leaves everyone panting for air. She is once again igniting the internet with her recent shot.

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    Esha posted a photo on her Instagram account where she stood in a green bikini. She kept her hair open and opted not to stare directly into the camera for the shot. Esha looked gorgeous in this photo, which had a magnificent vista in the backdrop. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans raced to the comment section shortly after the photo was uploaded online to laud the actress. While several followers used fire emojis, one said, "Hotness metre went into a fever."

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    According to another user, "trust me, no one is looking at the background view." "You were the reason I joined Instagram 6 years ago," one user stated.
     

    esha gupta

    Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was most recently seen in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3, which also starred Bobby Deol. The actress previously told The Free Press Journal about her involvement in the series, "I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw 'Aashram' during the lockdown and wished to be a part of the show." Getting this series was more of a cosmic gift."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in 'One Day' with Anupam Kher. Also, she was in the song Booha by Shree Brar.

