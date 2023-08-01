SEXY photos: Disha Patani looks ultra HOT in bold bralette, matching thigh-high slit skirt at ICW 2023

Disha Patani stole the show at India Couture Week 2023, held in Delhi, in a glittering bralette with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit skirt for couturier Dolly J.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood Actress Disha Patani's sultry ramp walk at India Couture Week 2023 is causing a stir on the internet.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked ultra hot in a silver bralette and matching thigh-high slit skirt as she walked the ramp.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Disha, who rose to fame after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, stole the show in a glittering bralette with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit skirt for couturier Dolly J.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Several videos of Disha walking the runway have gone viral on the internet, with people salivating over her stunning appearance.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

According to one user, "Hottest celebrity in Bollywood." Another person said, "Her walk is better than Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan." A third user stated, "She looks stunning."



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, news about Disha Patani's purported affair with Aleksandar Alex Ilic continues circulating. Though the actress has not acknowledged the connection, photographers captured the reported pair in the city on Friday night (July 28), generating more headlines.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aleksandar had stated in an interview that he and Disha were merely close friends. "Back in 2015, we lived together." She was also with the same agency at the time. Disha, I, and a few of other models shared an apartment. We hit it off right away. We both have a strong interest in fitness, which has helped us bond. So we began going to the gym together and eating lunch and supper together. We spent a lot of time together at the house. "We became close friends," Aleksandar said, adding, "Disha has become like family to me."

