Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani looks ultra HOT in bold bralette, matching thigh-high slit skirt at ICW 2023

    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Disha Patani stole the show at India Couture Week 2023, held in Delhi, in a glittering bralette with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit skirt for couturier Dolly J.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood Actress Disha Patani's sultry ramp walk at India Couture Week 2023 is causing a stir on the internet.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked ultra hot in a silver bralette and matching thigh-high slit skirt as she walked the ramp.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha, who rose to fame after appearing in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, stole the show in a glittering bralette with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit skirt for couturier Dolly J.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Several videos of Disha walking the runway have gone viral on the internet, with people salivating over her stunning appearance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    According to one user, "Hottest celebrity in Bollywood." Another person said, "Her walk is better than Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan." A third user stated, "She looks stunning."
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Meanwhile, news about Disha Patani's purported affair with Aleksandar Alex Ilic continues circulating. Though the actress has not acknowledged the connection, photographers captured the reported pair in the city on Friday night (July 28), generating more headlines.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aleksandar had stated in an interview that he and Disha were merely close friends. "Back in 2015, we lived together." She was also with the same agency at the time. Disha, I, and a few of other models shared an apartment. We hit it off right away. We both have a strong interest in fitness, which has helped us bond. So we began going to the gym together and eating lunch and supper together. We spent a lot of time together at the house. "We became close friends," Aleksandar said, adding, "Disha has become like family to me."
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas starrer film delves into international crime world MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas starrer film delves into international crime world

    KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details RBA

    KGF 3 update: Yash makes a condition for becoming part of Prashanth Neel's film; read details

    Kaalkoot screening Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma cant stop blushing; paparazzi say Kamaal ki jodi ADC

    Kaalkoot screening: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma can’t stop blushing; paparazzi say ‘Kamaal ki jodi'

    Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot ATG

    Bollywood Barbie: Preity Zinta channels her inner doll in a Pink-Tastic photoshoot

    Is Shiv Thakare allegedly 'dating' Daisy Shah? Know details vma

    Is Shiv Thakare 'dating' Daisy Shah? Know details

    Recent Stories

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas starrer film delves into international crime world MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas starrer film delves into international crime world

    No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10 AJR

    BREAKING: No-confidence motion against Modi govt to be discussed from August 8-10

    Bal Gangadhar Tilak death anniversary 2023: 5 quotes by the leader ATG

    Bal Gangadhar Tilak death anniversary 2023: 5 quotes by the leader

    Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned by military junta: Report snt

    BREAKING: Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned by military junta - Report

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious CURVES in scintillating BIKINIS, attires vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious CURVES in scintillating BIKINIS, attires

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon