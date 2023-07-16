Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Disha Patani flaunts her BOLD side in plunging neckline black gown

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani raised the hotness bar with her oh-so-hot looks in sexy nightwear from her photoshoot with the Calvin Klein brand. Well, once again, Disha has stunned everyone with her sensual pictures from her latest photoshoot.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her gorgeous and smoking-hot avatars, Bollywood actress Disha Patani understands how to take everyone's breath.

    article_image2

    There's no doubt about it: the actress has topped the list of Hollywood's sexiest divas. Meanwhile, her social media splendour wave is unstoppable. Disha has again astonished everyone with her sensual shots from her most recent photoshoot.

    article_image3

    Disha Patani took to her Instagram account and offered her admirers a lovely gift by posting seductive photographs.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress may wear Calvin Klein innerwear while posing sensuously on a bed. The actress donned the sexiest nightgown and lit the internet with sensual postures.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's stoned legs and bulging curves spoke volumes about her beauty quotient. Disha appears to prefer black tones when enhancing her glam game.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha's fans were in awe of her as soon as the photos were released online. While some fans praised the actress for her attractiveness and hotness, others chastised her for exposing herself.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, other netizens went out of their way to mock the actress for her provocative photos. "Lot of plastic surgery," one person commented, and another asked, "What happened to her face?" It's not the same as when she first arrived in Bollywood." 

