Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (SEXY PHOTOS) Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk goes topless on her beach vacay

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    On a trip with former boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk was seen dropping her bikini top for the camera and posing against towering boulders.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Irina Shayk is in full holiday mode. The Russian beauty recently travelled to Italy with her ex-partner, Bradley Cooper. The ex-couple was joined by their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Even though the couple split up in 2019 after dating briefly (from 2015), they continue co-parenting their child.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Irina Shayk, known for her gorgeous social media presence, delighted followers with a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her soaking in the August sun on a "rocky" beach while going entirely topless. She raised the temperature with her oh-so-hot snaps, as she usually did.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Rocky Summer," Shayk captioned a photo on Instagram. The Russian beauty was seen in a bikini top, posing sensuously among towering boulders and craggy rocks on a beach. While she was wearing a black, knotted thong in some of the photographs, a black hoodie was seen wrapped around her waist with the bottoms in others.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Irina Shayk also wore socks with her trainers. Shayk, propping herself up with her arms, embarked on a mini-adventure as she climbed the stones for the photographs.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Another series of photographs showed the 37-year-old sunbathing, resting atop flat granite boulders, and hiding her assets with her hand. Irina Shayk posted a lovely monochromatic photo of herself on the rocky shoreline.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Irina Shayk looked at the camera, her flawless features on display for the camera. The final black-and-white image showed the Russian beauty leaning on the rocks for support and smiling brightly. Irina's exposed, damp hair suggested she had taken a plunge in the water.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, in her now-disappeared Instagram stories, Irina Shayk uploaded a photo of her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who was seen enjoying up the summer weather. He, too, displayed his flawless figure by getting naked and reclining down on a kayak.
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the vacation, Shayk and Cooper's subtle familiarity fueled talk of a possible reconciliation, especially after some chivalrous and tender actions by Cooper. On the other hand, Shayk is reportedly in a relationship with NFL great Tom Brady.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon post, Zoya Akhtar heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos ADC

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Zoya Akhtar post heartfelt wishes for siblings; see photos

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India? vkp

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India?

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film ADC

    Vikrant Massey to portray Ruskin Bond's Journey in Niranjan Iyengar's upcoming directorial debut film

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him" MSW

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Vahbiz Dorabjee misses her brother, shares "I am like a mother to him"

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro? Anupam Kher shares throwback photos ADC

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor fanboys of Robert De Niro; Anupam Kher shares throwback photos

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai' goes viral-WATCH

    Opinion The magical decade that was

    Opinion: The magical decade that was

    Puthuppally bypoll: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns for BJP's Lijin Lal, makes New India pitch anr

    Puthuppally bypoll: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar campaigns for BJP's Lijin Lal, makes New India pitch

    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury heads to privileges committee to record statement amid Lok Sabha suspension AJR

    Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury heads to privileges committee to record statement amid Lok Sabha suspension

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon