(SEXY PHOTOS) Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk goes topless on her beach vacay

On a trip with former boyfriend Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk was seen dropping her bikini top for the camera and posing against towering boulders.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Irina Shayk is in full holiday mode. The Russian beauty recently travelled to Italy with her ex-partner, Bradley Cooper. The ex-couple was joined by their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Even though the couple split up in 2019 after dating briefly (from 2015), they continue co-parenting their child.



Irina Shayk, known for her gorgeous social media presence, delighted followers with a carousel of photos on Instagram showing her soaking in the August sun on a "rocky" beach while going entirely topless. She raised the temperature with her oh-so-hot snaps, as she usually did.

"Rocky Summer," Shayk captioned a photo on Instagram. The Russian beauty was seen in a bikini top, posing sensuously among towering boulders and craggy rocks on a beach. While she was wearing a black, knotted thong in some of the photographs, a black hoodie was seen wrapped around her waist with the bottoms in others.



Irina Shayk also wore socks with her trainers. Shayk, propping herself up with her arms, embarked on a mini-adventure as she climbed the stones for the photographs.

Another series of photographs showed the 37-year-old sunbathing, resting atop flat granite boulders, and hiding her assets with her hand. Irina Shayk posted a lovely monochromatic photo of herself on the rocky shoreline.



Irina Shayk looked at the camera, her flawless features on display for the camera. The final black-and-white image showed the Russian beauty leaning on the rocks for support and smiling brightly. Irina's exposed, damp hair suggested she had taken a plunge in the water.

Previously, in her now-disappeared Instagram stories, Irina Shayk uploaded a photo of her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who was seen enjoying up the summer weather. He, too, displayed his flawless figure by getting naked and reclining down on a kayak.



On the vacation, Shayk and Cooper's subtle familiarity fueled talk of a possible reconciliation, especially after some chivalrous and tender actions by Cooper. On the other hand, Shayk is reportedly in a relationship with NFL great Tom Brady.