SEXY bikini photos: Jennifer Lopez turns 54; check out her age-defying physique

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to celebrate her 54th birthday on July 24th. But, before she does, she's revealed two new photographs of herself in Intimissimi lingerie, looking better than ever.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has come a long way from her days as a Fly Girl on In Living Colour in the 1990s, and while her appearance has evolved, she hardly looks to have aged, as seen by the before-and-after poolside and bikini photos below.

Jennifer has worn several bikinis over the years, whether for a music video, movie, photo shoot, or a day at the beach.



So, what is her age-defying secret, and will she break the internet again with a bikini image on her birthday as she did two years ago? The dancer's ab-work has always been a priority, and her routine is quite strict.

According to Dodd Romero, her trainer, her circuit consists of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate.

Jennifer then does a second round of 35 reps without rest, followed by a third round of 21 reps. You'd be incorrect if you thought that was the end of the story.

Jennifer New York-based trainer, David Kirsch, claims the diva is "meticulous" about her eating, sleeping, and entire lifestyle.

He said to British Vogue, "It's not just a physical thing - it's about transforming every aspect of your life." JLo may not go to the gym every day, but she works out for an hour four or five times a week.

She was always proud of her curves and worked hard to keep them. This entails completing a lot of lower-body exercises.

Jennifer also became a boxing enthusiast while filming sequences for her TV show Shades of Blue. And she prefers to hit the weights first thing in the morning, even if she had a late night out.

Aside from exercising, clean eating is crucial to the star, who avoids processed foods and always has a balanced diet.