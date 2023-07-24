Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY bikini photos: Jennifer Lopez turns 54; check out her age-defying physique

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to celebrate her 54th birthday on July 24th.  But, before she does, she's revealed two new photographs of herself in Intimissimi lingerie, looking better than ever. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to celebrate her 54th birthday on July 24th.  But, before she does, she's revealed two new photographs of herself in Intimissimi lingerie, looking better than ever. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez has come a long way from her days as a Fly Girl on In Living Colour in the 1990s, and while her appearance has evolved, she hardly looks to have aged, as seen by the before-and-after poolside and bikini photos below.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer has worn several bikinis over the years, whether for a music video, movie, photo shoot, or a day at the beach. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    So, what is her age-defying secret, and will she break the internet again with a bikini image on her birthday as she did two years ago? The dancer's ab-work has always been a priority, and her routine is quite strict.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Dodd Romero, her trainer, her circuit consists of 50 hanging ab raises, 50 rope crunches, and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate. 

     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer then does a second round of 35 reps without rest, followed by a third round of 21 reps. You'd be incorrect if you thought that was the end of the story. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer New York-based trainer, David Kirsch, claims the diva is "meticulous" about her eating, sleeping, and entire lifestyle. 

    article_image8

    He said to British Vogue, "It's not just a physical thing - it's about transforming every aspect of your life." JLo may not go to the gym every day, but she works out for an hour four or five times a week. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She was always proud of her curves and worked hard to keep them. This entails completing a lot of lower-body exercises.

    article_image10

    Image: JLO Beauty/Instagram

    Jennifer also became a boxing enthusiast while filming sequences for her TV show Shades of Blue. And she prefers to hit the weights first thing in the morning, even if she had a late night out.

     

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from exercising, clean eating is crucial to the star, who avoids processed foods and always has a balanced diet.

