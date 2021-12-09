Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis at SATC reboot 'And Just Like That' premiere

Hollywood stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis walked the red carpet in style at the premiere of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That..., in the New York City

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the role of famous New York City columnist and fashionista Carrie Bradshaw was seen in a stunning shade of blue-grey with a pale pink tulle skirt at the event.

Sarah Jessica Parker was with her actor husband Matthew Broderick and their 19-year-old son James Wilkie. Sarah donned a diamond choker around her neck and a pair of matching studs to her ears.



Kristin Davis, who plays hopeless romantic Charlotte York, looked classy a royal blue mermaid-style gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The 56-year-old actress accessorized her gown with a pair of stud diamond earrings.

Cynthia Nixon, who played the role of Miranda Hobbes looked perfect in an eye-catching neon orange dress. She donned the same colour footwears too.

Chris Noth played the role of Carrie Bradshaw's on/off lover John James Preston aka 'Mr. Big' since 1998 looked dapper in suit.

Evan Handler, who play the role of Charlotte York's husband named Harry Goldenblatt was also seen at the premiere of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That..., in the New York City.

Mario Cantone, who plays the role of Anthony Marentino, friend of the Charlotte York attends HBO Max's "And Just Like That" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Sarita Choudhury arrives as HBO Max hosts "And Just Like That...A New Chapter of Sex and the City" New York Premiere at MOMA in New York City.

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Jordan Roth attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at the Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021.