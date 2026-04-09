- Home
- Entertainment
- Sara Arjun Set to Play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Biopic After Dhurandhar Success? Read On
Sara Arjun Set to Play Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Biopic After Dhurandhar Success? Read On
Sara Arjun’s standout performance in Dhurandhar has earned her major recognition, reportedly landing her another big project, marking a turning point in her career and aligning with the franchise’s success.
A big new role for 'Dhurandhar's' Yalina!
A film on the life of the iconic Madhubala
This upcoming movie will be based on the life and career of Madhubala, one of Bollywood's most beautiful and celebrated heroines. People are seeing it as a project that will bring the golden era of Hindi cinema back to life on the big screen. The film is being planned as a grand tribute and is currently in the pre-production stage. Shooting could begin very soon.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce the biopic!
Sara Arjun to transform for the Madhubala role
A Pinkvilla report, quoting sources, says, “Sara Arjun will undergo a major physical transformation for this role to authentically portray Madhubala's grace and charm. They are paying special attention to costumes, dialogue training, and look tests.” However, neither Sara Arjun nor the filmmakers have officially confirmed this news yet.
Madhubala: An immortal name in Indian cinema
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.