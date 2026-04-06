Actor Sara Arjun celebrates the box office success of 'Dhurandhar 2' with an Instagram post dedicated to the film's 'unsung heroes.' She praised director Aditya Dhar and thanked the entire crew for their behind-the-scenes contributions.

As 'Dhurandhar 2' shows no signs of slowing down at the box office, actor Sara Arjun took a moment to celebrate its success with a special note for the film's "unsung heroes." Taking to Instagram, Sara shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot along with a heartfelt note.

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Sara Arjun's Tribute to 'Unsung Heroes'

She began by recalling her first meeting with director Aditya Dhar and spoke about how she sensed something special early on. "The first time I ever met Aditya sir, there was a look in his eyes. I realised that he would do something special for cinema. At every single step of this journey, the sheer magnitude of that realisation revealed itself," Sara wrote.

Sara also went on to speak about how the real effort behind the film became clear only later, when she looked back and saw the many people who worked behind the camera. Talking about the "peak detailing" that often goes unnoticed, she said, "But the peak detailing we all miss along the way hit me only when I looked back, after it was all said and done, and saw the army of people standing outside the frame."

Calling them the "unsung heroes," Sara dedicated her post to every department that contributed to the film. From direction and production to camera, casting, costume, music, editing, VFX, and design, she thanked each team for their work.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Arjun (@saraarjunn)

'Dhurandhar 2' Box Office and Cast Details

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, smashing records one after another. The film has received a strong response from moviegoers since its release on March 19.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to 'Dhurandhar' and features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. (ANI)