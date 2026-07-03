Indian cricketer Shubman Gill met American rapper Travis Scott at a Nike event in the US, sharing photos from the crossover. On the cricket front, Gill recently captained India to an ODI series win over Afghanistan, earning 'Player of the Series'.

Shubman Gill's Star-Studded Crossover

The football mania in US, one of the co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, continues to produce super-hit crossovers of different worlds, this time, with Indian batting superstar Shubman Gill meeting Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Travis Scott at an event.

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On Friday, Gill shared a series of photos from the event, but it was his snapshots with the 'FE!N' hitmaker that left fans extremely excited. "A weekend with people who changed their own game. Good one @nike," he captioned the post.

Milestones on the Cricket Pitch

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Gill recently featured in the home series against Afghanistan, which he won 3-0, his first ODI series win as a skipper. He was also chosen as the 'Player of the Series', scoring 232 runs in two innings, with the best score of 154. The series also saw the Indian batting superstar breach the 3,000 ODI run mark and 7,000 international runs. (ANI)