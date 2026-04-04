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Mukesh Chhabra Reveals Why Sara Arjun Was Chosen Over Big Stars in Dhurandhar; Read On
Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t just winning for its story, but also its perfect casting. Sara Arjun’s role stands out, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now revealed how she landed the part.
Why wasn't a big heroine cast in 'Dhurandhar'?
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mukesh Chhabra revealed, "Many people were messaging Aditya and me, wanting to be cast opposite Ranveer. But I was clear that we need a face that looks like it belongs there, with no old baggage."
A 'no baggage' face was necessary: Mukesh Chhabra
Mukesh Chhabra added, "If we cast an actor who had worked with Ranveer Singh before, that connection wouldn't form because his character goes to Pakistan and meets her." According to him, the story demanded a completely new face.
Why was only Sara Arjun cast in 'Dhurandhar'?
Chhabra continues, "So, we needed a completely fresh face. Although Sara has done films as a child artist, she has never done a full-fledged Bollywood role. We were clear that when we enter that world, it should be a complete surprise, making people ask, who is this girl?"
Sara Arjun was found after 1300 auditions
According to Mukesh Chhabra, “We conducted so many auditions. We did 1200-1300 auditions and then we took Sara Arjun's final one. We also needed a new face.” Chhabra says the surprise factor of 'who is this girl?' worked perfectly for Sara Arjun's casting.
What is Yalina's character in 'Dhurandhar'?
Sara Arjun's character, Yalina Jamali, is the daughter of a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi). She marries Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) after falling for him. The first film focuses on their romance, while the sequel brings out the conflict in their marriage.
'Dhurandhar 2' has earned 1500 crore+ at the box office
Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar 2' has grossed approximately Rs 1,523.58 crore worldwide in just 16 days. The film's first part had earned around Rs 1,307.35 crore. This means the franchise has already made over Rs 2830 crore in total.
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