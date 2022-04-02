Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan sizzles in swimwear at her beach vacay; see pics

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 7:27 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures from a beach in neon multi-coloured swimwear will make you want to plan your vacation too.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Trust Sara Ali Khan when it is about giving major vacation goals. Whether is the snow-clad mountains or beaches with pristine blue waters, Sara often excuses herself from work to go on a vacation that is dreamy, adventurous and fun. And if the scorching heat has been wanting you to hit the waters but work keeps you busy, Sara’s latest set of pictures will certainly make you jealous of her.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan, has put up pictures from her beachy vacation. She is seen wearing a neon multi-coloured bandeau with high-waist hipsters in the same colours. The striped swimwear is perfect to match the summer vibes.

    ALSO READ: Meet Indore’s royal family whose centuries-old 'Rawala' turned sets for Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan’s these latest pictures that she has captioned “Sun, Sea and Sand” have got us wanting to visit the beaches. In fact, the location that she has put up for the pictures –“dreamland”, quite sums up her post and herself as she appears to be nothing but dreamy and beautiful in her photographs.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is showing off her beach tan as she poses for the picture, while in another, she flashes an adorable smile for the camera and shows off the beach sand stuck on her back.

    ALSO READ:  Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited the Nageshwar Jyotirling in Gujarat’s Dwara along with actor Vikrant Massey. The two were in Gujarat for the shooting schedule of their upcoming film 'Gaslight’.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Other than Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Luka Chhupi 2 alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. The actors wrapped up the film. Most parts of Luka Chhupi 2 were shot in Indore and Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes rumoured World Wrestling Entertainment WWE return at WrestleMania 38: I'll believe it when I see it-ayh

    AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return: "I'll believe it when I see it"

    Did Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have a secret wedding?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Never give up on your dreams - Emotional Pravin Tambe after watching his biopic with Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR-ayh

    "Never give up on your dreams" - Tambe after watching his biopic

    World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 preview/predictions: Charlotte Falir-Ronda Rousey main event; surprise Cody Rhodes return on cards-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions: Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch - gps

    Shahid Kapoor's hilarious post on the viral Instagram coffee trend will make your day; watch

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad SRH lodges complaint about Kane Williamson dismissal vs Rajasthan Royals RR-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hyderabad lodges complaint about Williamson's dismissal vs Rajasthan

    KGF Chapter 2 Sanjay Dutt opens up on acting after cancer treatment drb

    KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt opens up on acting after cancer treatment

    Pakistani leadership being traded like goats, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of No-confidence motion-dnm

    Pakistani leadership being traded like goats, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of No-confidence motion

    IPL 2022: CSK fans await 14 crore-signee Deepak Chahar's likely April-end return snt

    IPL 2022: CSK fans await Rs 14 crore-signee Deepak Chahar's likely April-end return

    Sri Lanka goes under 36-hour nationwide curfew to quell unrest amid economic crisis-dnm

    Sri Lanka goes under 36-hour nationwide curfew to quell unrest amid economic crisis

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon