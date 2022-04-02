Sara Ali Khan sizzles in swimwear at her beach vacay; see pics

Sara Ali Khan’s latest pictures from a beach in neon multi-coloured swimwear will make you want to plan your vacation too.

Trust Sara Ali Khan when it is about giving major vacation goals. Whether is the snow-clad mountains or beaches with pristine blue waters, Sara often excuses herself from work to go on a vacation that is dreamy, adventurous and fun. And if the scorching heat has been wanting you to hit the waters but work keeps you busy, Sara’s latest set of pictures will certainly make you jealous of her.

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan, has put up pictures from her beachy vacation. She is seen wearing a neon multi-coloured bandeau with high-waist hipsters in the same colours. The striped swimwear is perfect to match the summer vibes.

Sara Ali Khan’s these latest pictures that she has captioned “Sun, Sea and Sand” have got us wanting to visit the beaches. In fact, the location that she has put up for the pictures –“dreamland”, quite sums up her post and herself as she appears to be nothing but dreamy and beautiful in her photographs.

In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan is showing off her beach tan as she poses for the picture, while in another, she flashes an adorable smile for the camera and shows off the beach sand stuck on her back.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan visited the Nageshwar Jyotirling in Gujarat’s Dwara along with actor Vikrant Massey. The two were in Gujarat for the shooting schedule of their upcoming film 'Gaslight’.

