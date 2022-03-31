Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her fit and humour. She recently had a hilarious take on Saif Ali Khan having a baby every decade.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a hilarious observation about her husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena says that Saif, who is a father of children, has had a baby every decade since he was in his 20s. Now, she has warned him about having a baby.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Saif Ali Khan has four children from his two marriages. His eldest kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are his children with his first wife Amrita Singh while Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are Kareena and Saif’s sons.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a recent interview with a fashion magazine, highlighted an interesting observation she made about Saif Ali Khan. Kareena said that since Saif was in his 20s, he has had a baby every decade.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan was born when Saif Ali Khan was in his 20s, his second child Ibrahim Alia Khan was born when Saif was in his 30s, at the time of Taimur’s birth Saif was in his 40s and when Jeh was born, Saif entered him 50s.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    After making this striking observation about Sai Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has warned him of having another baby. “I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]," Kareena said this in an interview with Vogue.

    Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

    Kareena Kpoor Khan also shared details on how Taimur is growing to be exactly like his father. Calling Taimur a mini version of Saif Ali Khan, she said that he wants to be a rockstar, listens to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father.

