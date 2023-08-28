Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sangeeta Bijlani at 63 looks stunning in sequinned bodycon at Miss Diva event (Photos)

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani (63) made a glittery appearance at the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale and set the Internet on fire. Check out her images at the Miss Diva 2023 big finale.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On Sunday evening (August 27), former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani made a stunning appearance at the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale. Bijlani, who is frequently referred to as Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, demonstrated once again that she is more than just a label. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The model actor astonished everyone when she walked down the red carpet in a pink sequined bodycon dress. She finished off her outfit with bare pink lips and wavy curly hair.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sangeeta Bijlani accessorised with a set of metal-look statement earrings and two solitaire diamond rings on both of her ring fingers.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Soon after some photos and videos took over the internet, fans were bowled by her charisma. One user wrote, "I don't believe this." Another user wrote, "She looks stunning." Yet another user wrote, "Sangeetha is indeed 63 and rocking!" 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sangeeta Bijlani began her entertainment career as a model, and she was named Femina Miss India in 1980. She then represented India at the Miss Universe pageant, where she received the Best National Costume award.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sangeeta Bijlani made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with Qatil, co-starring Aditya Pancholi, and has since appeared in films like as Lakshman Rekha, Izzat, Yodha, and others. Bijlani was also nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Jurm alongside Vinod Khanna. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    On August 27, the 11th edition of the Miss Diva 2023 grand finale took held. Several celebrities, including Harnaaz Sandhu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the red carpet. 
     

