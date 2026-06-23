Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashion icon, and there's no denying that. Her Indianness shines through every time she dons a beautiful saree and makes us all go WOW. The Maa Inti Bangaaram actress is reportedly expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. If you are also a mom-to-be, then you must take a cue from Samantha's style sheet to feel breezy and chic all day!