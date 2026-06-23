Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Breezy Saree Collection For All Moms-To-Be
Are you a mom-to-be? Take a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style guide to don sarees in the most effortless and chic way possible. Keep scrolling to know more.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's breezy saree collection
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashion icon, and there's no denying that. Her Indianness shines through every time she dons a beautiful saree and makes us all go WOW. The Maa Inti Bangaaram actress is reportedly expecting her first child with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. If you are also a mom-to-be, then you must take a cue from Samantha's style sheet to feel breezy and chic all day!
Of colours and contrast!
This classic red saree is breathable and yet makes for a great pick if you have a function to attend. The contrasting green borders are adding more charm to the entire look. Do not forget to wear an engraved choker neckpiece to go with it.
A ray of sushine!
Samantha's beautiful yellow tissue saree with silver embellished borders is one of her best picks. The embroidery near the neckline looks extremely gorgeous and Indian.
Strappy and how!
If you want to breathe easy in a saree, go for a sleeveless strappy blouse like Samantha and pair it with a contrasting tissue or marathi-style zari saree.
For the love of organza!
You can never go wrong with a lemon-mango yellow coloured saree in organza fabric paired with a dark coloured blouse. This saree screams femininity and beauty in all languages.
Always a yes for a white saree!
One must have a breezy white saree, see-through one with a stunning embroidery, just like Samantha. So gorgeous and a relaxed fit.
Floral prints!
How can we not mention floral printed sarees? They are easy, light, and drape-worthy for all moms-to-be.
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