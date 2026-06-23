Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Swanky Jubilee Hills Mansion In Hyderabad - PHOTOS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in all the love coming her way as she is enjoying the success of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu-language action comedy. She is also reportedly expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru.
Samantha's succesful run!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on cloud nine. Her recent release film Maa Inti Bangaaram, a 2026 Indian Telugu-language action comedy drama film directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, is roaring at the box office and garnering praises. Not just that, even on her personal front, she is basking in all the blessings as she is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.
Swanky living!
Today, let us take you inside Samantha's gorgeous house in Hyderabad. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress lives in a lavish home located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad’s upscale and most expensive localities.
Creative stairway
The actresses' house is a one-stop destination for classy, warm aesthetics with a bohemian twist. From rugged yet muted wallpapers to funky pillow covers, she has got it all in her humble abode.
Of flowers and fortune!
Samantha loves to add fresh flowers to her countertops to add freshness and femininity to her living space.
Colourful hues!
Samantha often shares glimpses of her home's interiors. Rusty wooden furniture to colourful counter tops and wallpapers - there's a right balance of colours and contrast in her house.
Cozy comfort
Her two dogs love to snuggle with Samantha on the colourful couch that has a perfect mix of prints and colour blocking of orange and green.
She loves music
We can also see massive speakers in her house thanks to her love for music and art.
Classy wall pannels
From textured wooden tables, vases to wall panels, her house screams of luxury and how.
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