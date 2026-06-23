Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on cloud nine. Her recent release film Maa Inti Bangaaram, a 2026 Indian Telugu-language action comedy drama film directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures, is roaring at the box office and garnering praises. Not just that, even on her personal front, she is basking in all the blessings as she is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.