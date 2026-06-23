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Aamir Khan Wedding Update: Actor To Have Private Registered Marriage With Gauri Spratt - Details Inside
Aamir Khan is set to marry Gauri Spratt in a private registered marriage on July 5. The actor has shared details about the simple ceremony while expressing surprise over the massive public attention around his personal life.
Aamir Khan Surprised By Wedding Attention
Aamir Khan has opened up about the massive attention surrounding his upcoming wedding with Gauri Spratt. As the actor prepares for the new chapter in his life on July 5, he said he is surprised by the curiosity around his personal life and feels that audiences should focus more on his films and professional journey.
Actor Talks About Celebrity Privacy
Speaking about the constant spotlight on celebrities, Aamir Khan said people often become more interested in actors’ and cricketers’ personal lives than their actual work. He shared that while public figures naturally attract attention, their achievements and contributions should receive more importance than their private moments.
Aamir Reveals Private Wedding Plans
Aamir Khan revealed that his wedding with Gauri Spratt will be a simple and intimate affair. The couple does not plan to host a lavish celebration. Instead, they will have a registered marriage at home with only their close family members and a few special friends attending the ceremony.
Gauri Spratt Brings Happiness To Aamir
Aamir also spoke warmly about his relationship with Gauri Spratt and shared that they are both very happy together. He introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations and later appeared with her at public events. The actor described her presence in his life as a blessing.
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