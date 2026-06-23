Carnatic vocalists Ranjani and Gayatri Balasubramanian were awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. Ranjani expressed immense gratitude, calling the prestigious civilian honour a great milestone in their nearly 40-year musical career.

'A great milestone for us': Ranjani on receiving Padma Shri

Renowned Carnatic vocalist Ranjani has expressed gratitude after she and her sister, fellow vocalist Gayatri Balasubramanian, were conferred the Padma Shri, calling the prestigious civilian honour a significant milestone in their nearly four-decade-long musical journey.

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Speaking to ANI after receiving the award, Ranjani said, "We are really very grateful to receive the Padma Shri award. I think the Padma Shri is really a great achievement for us."

Elaborating on the recognition, she added, "We are South Indian classical musicians and we have been performing for nearly 40 years and we are really grateful to receive the Padma Shri award. I think this honour is really a great milestone for us for our contribution to this art form and we are really grateful to receiving it."

Ranjani, said, "Embarking on the journey of classical music is generally a matter of great fortune... This award is a huge source of encouragement for us, as we move forward with renewed hope and energy."

The celebrated Carnatic music duo, Ranjani and Gayatri Balasubramanian, were honoured by the Government of India for their extraordinary contributions to Indian classical music. The sisters received the Padma Shri at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, one of the country's highest civilian honours. Widely acclaimed for their mastery over advanced musical concepts such as Graha Bhedam and Swara Dhuri, the duo has earned recognition among classical music audiences across India and abroad. Following the announcement, the sisters also formally conveyed their gratitude through their social media platforms.

Padma Awards 2026 Ceremony

The Padma Awards 2026 are being conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23, a total of 65 Padma Awards are scheduled to be presented, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards.

Other Notable Honourees

Among the other Padma Shri awardees this year is Dr Padma Gurmet, Director of the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, who has been recognised for his efforts in preserving and promoting the Himalayan medical tradition.

Dr Prabhakar Basaprabhu Kore, Chairman of the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society, has also been honoured for his contributions to education, healthcare and the cooperative sector.

Haematologist Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, known for his four decades of work in the treatment and awareness of haemophilia, is another recipient of the Padma Shri award this year.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred. (ANI)