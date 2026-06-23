Do you love Om Shanti Om as much as we do? You must know how Farah Khan trained Deepika Padukone for the iconic role of Shantipriya. Keep scrolling to know more.

‘Tum jo chahogi, wo milega’! We can never get over these iconic words, summed up in a dialogue from Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan and marking the debut of Deepika Padukone. There's something so nostalgic about the film that its BGM still haunts us for the good. Restoring our faith in love and reincarnation like none other.

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Well, this was Deepika Padukone's first Bollywood movie, and she underwent rigorous training to get into the skin of the character Shantipriya. Farah had put her in acting school, but there's more to it. Yes, you read that right. Farah visited Dia Mirza's house for her cooking vlog. During the conversation, Dia revealed how she was not given any training as a fresh actor and was instead pushed into working 27–28 hours, which was super tiring.

Dia said, "People whom you say you launched, when I used to hear stories about the level of love, care and attention you gave them. Unke workshops karwaye, classes lagwaye, tameez seekhayi ki acting kya hoti hai, dance classes karwaaye, diction coaching, (You put actors through workshops, acting and dance classes followed by diction coaching and taught them how to be polite and well- mannered) I had nothing of that sort."

Farah On How She Trained Deepika

Adding to this Farah revealed how she trained Deepika for Om Shanti Om and said, "Deepika, how much care I took of you. Pehle toh maine usse 3-4 mahine Anupam Kher ki classes mein bheja, fir maine usse Kathak classes mein bheja (First, I sent her to Anupam Kher's acting classes for three to four months. After that, I enrolled her in Kathak classes). We did so many look tests."

Farah further added, "Uski shoot bhi I started 10 days later. I said 10 din toh aake (I began her shoot 10 days later as well. I told her, 'For the first 10 days, just come to the set') and just be there on set, see how Shah Rukh Khan is working, how Shreyas Talpade is working. Just come and sit there every day."

About Om Shanti Om

The film was released in 2007 and to date is one of the most loved and successful films of the Hindi film industry. It made Deepika a star overnight.