Ranbir Kapoor shelled major husband goals as he stepped out wearing a cool t-shirt that said, ‘my wife's an alpha', giving a sweet shoutout to Alia Bhatt's upcoming YRF spy-drama. Take a look at the viral video here!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved and celebrated Bollywood star couples that make millions of hearts beat with their stunning chemistry and undying love for each other. The duo leaves no stone unturned when it comes to lending support for each other's upcoming releases. Yet again, shelling major husband goals, Ranbir stepped out wearing a super cool t-shirt that had, ‘my wife’s an alpha' engraved on it.

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Ranbir's Sweet Gesture For Alia Bhatt's Alpha

Yes, you read that right. Ranbir was spotted in the city out and about in his cool avatar, but his t-shirt stole all the attention, winning fans' hearts. This is not the first time the do has served major couple goals. Even Alia was seen wearing an ‘Animal’ t-shirt when Ranbir's Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was releasing. For the unversed, Ranbir was once spotted nailing the iconic Gangubai namaste pose when Gangubai Kathiawadi was heading for release. Take a look at the video here!

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About Their Love Life

The duo got married in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony in April 2022 at their humble abode amid the presence of loved ones. They welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November.

About Alpha

YRF's spy drama starring Alia also features Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theaters on July 3, 2026.