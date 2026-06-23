Carnatic mridangam maestro Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam has been conferred the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu. The celebrated percussionist with a 60-year legacy called the award the result of his decades of dedication to music.

Eminent Carnatic mridangam maestro Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award for his outstanding contribution to the field of art. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to the celebrated percussionist at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Result of 60 Years of Hard Work'

Expressing his joy after receiving the award, Bakthavathsalam said, "I am very happy for this award. I feel very proud and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and the award committee." The Padma Shri awardee described the recognition as the culmination of decades of dedication to music.

"I am extremely happy I was born in Thiruvarur. The music trinities was born in Thiruvarur. If I rebirth, I want to pray the God, and again I want to be born in Thiruvarur. This is an important award for me. This is the 4th Civilian Award in India. I got this for 60 years of my hard work. This Padma Award is the result of my hard work," he said to ANI.

A Legacy in Carnatic Percussion

Known for his distinguished mastery of the Tanjore style of percussion, Bakthavathsalam is regarded as one of the leading exponents of Carnatic percussion. Hailing from a musical family in Tamil Nadu, he has built a remarkable 60-year legacy as a performer and revered guru.

Padma Awards 2026 Ceremony

The honour was conferred during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony of the Padma Awards 2026. On June 23, President Droupadi Murmu presented a total of 65 Padma Awards, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards.

Other Notable Recipients

Among the other Padma Shri recipients were Dr Padma Gurmet, recognised for the preservation and promotion of the Himalayan medical tradition of Sowa-Rigpa; Dr Prabhakar Basaprabhu Kore, noted for his contributions to education, healthcare and the cooperative sector; and haematologist Suresh Hanagavadi, who has dedicated four decades to the treatment of haemophilia.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred. (ANI)