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Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 Indian Actresses in February by Ormax Media
Ormax Media has released its February list of the top 10 Indian actresses, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna. The rankings highlight the most popular and talked-about female stars across Indian cinema.
India's Top 10 Heroines
1. Samantha
2. Alia Bhatt, 3. Nayanthara
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has secured the second position. Right after Samantha, Alia has been consistently holding the second spot. Nayanthara is at number three. She was in the third position last month as well, and has fixed her place there again, proving her power.
Also Read: Pawan Kalyan to Prabhas: Ormax Media Reveals February’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Actors
4. Rashmika Mandanna
5. Kajal
6. Trisha
7. Deepika Padukone
8. Sai Pallavi
9. Tamannaah
10. Sreeleela
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