1 10 Image Credit : our own

India's Top 10 Heroines

Every month, Ormax Media releases its list of India's top 10 heroes and heroines. The list for heroes is already out, and now it's time for the heroines. In the latest rankings, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Tamannaah have each climbed one spot higher. On the other hand, Trisha and Sreeleela have slipped down by one position. The rest of the actresses have held on to their spots. So, let's find out who grabbed the top spot and who's at the bottom of the list.