8 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Pawan Kalyan in the Top 10 List

It's a big deal that Pawan Kalyan has stormed back into Ormax Media's top 10 list. He had entered the list during his movie 'OG' and stayed for a couple of months before dropping off. Now, his return is quite special. Pawan secured the tenth spot in February, giving a jolt to Bollywood heroes. Last month, Akshay Kumar held this spot, but he is missing from the list this time. Pawan Kalyan's film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' just released on Thursday for Ugadi. It's getting a mixed response but is still doing well with collections.