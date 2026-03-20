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Pawan Kalyan to Prabhas: Ormax Media Reveals February’s Top 10 Most Popular Indian Actors
Ormax Media released its list of India’s most popular heroes for February, featuring some surprising entries. Fans are buzzing over who made the cut and which stars were unexpectedly left out this month.
Ormax Media Reveals February’s Most Popular Heroes
With Pan-India films booming, the debate over the top hero is intense. Ormax Media’s February list considers image, brand value, and fan following. Ram Charan has overtaken Mahesh Babu, while Pawan Kalyan makes a grand entry into the top 10. The list is full of surprises, highlighting shifting fan preferences.
Prabhas is Number 1
Vijay at Number 2 and Here's Why
Icon Star at Third Place
Ram Charan Shocks Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu Slips to Sixth Place
Mahesh Babu has slipped to the sixth position. Last month, he was at number five. As we know, he is currently acting in the movie 'Varanasi'. There hasn't been much buzz around this film lately, which is why he dropped one spot. Kollywood star Ajith is in seventh place, having dropped from sixth.
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NTR at Eighth Position
Pawan Kalyan in the Top 10 List
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