The demand for South Indian actresses is through the roof! These stars are now charging in crores for their films. Let's check out the top 5 actresses whose fees will leave you absolutely stunned.
Nayanthara
Sai Pallavi
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is a fantastic South Indian actress, and her role in 'Animal' has made her even more popular. She has become one of the most bankable stars in recent years. Reports claim she took home nearly ₹10 crore for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and ₹4 crore for 'Chhaava'. For Salman Khan's movie 'Sikander', she was reportedly paid around ₹13 crore.
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan is the highest-paid actress in South cinema. As per reports, she charges anywhere between ₹10-12 crore for a film. She has a massive fan following in Tamil and Telugu cinema and is still one of the most sought-after stars. The news is that she is charging around ₹12 crore for her upcoming film 'Vishwambhara'. Also Read: Who Is Sorab Bedi? Meet Splitsvilla X6 Star Trending After Viral Photos With Malaika Arora
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the South. She has made a strong name for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects. Reports say she charged around ₹10 crore for the spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She also received about ₹5 crore for just one song, 'Oo Antava', in 'Pushpa'. Samantha's total net worth is estimated to be around ₹100 to ₹110 crore. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Telugu film, 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Also Read: WATCH: Kriti Sanon Shares Her Clever Trick to Avoid Traffic After Long Shoot Days
