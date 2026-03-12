Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the South. She has made a strong name for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi projects. Reports say she charged around ₹10 crore for the spy thriller series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. She also received about ₹5 crore for just one song, 'Oo Antava', in 'Pushpa'. Samantha's total net worth is estimated to be around ₹100 to ₹110 crore. She will soon be seen in her upcoming Telugu film, 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Also Read: WATCH: Kriti Sanon Shares Her Clever Trick to Avoid Traffic After Long Shoot Days