In Vellore's Sri Vanchiyamman Temple, the presiding deity was decorated in Mahalakshmi attire using currency notes worth nearly Rs 30 lakh. The special adornment was part of a tradition for the auspicious third Friday of the Tamil month of Aadi.

Devotees thronged the Sri Vanchiyamman Temple in Vanchur village near Katpadi in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district as the presiding deity was adorned in a grand Mahalakshmi attire using Indian currency notes worth nearly Rs 30 lakh.

The special decoration was organised on the occasion of the third Friday of the Tamil month of Aadi, considered highly auspicious for the worship of Goddess Shakti.

A Unique Aadi Tradition

The Vanchiyamman Temple follows a long-standing tradition of decorating the goddess in a different theme on every Friday during Aadi, drawing devotees from across the region.

The elaborate decoration included old Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 50 currency notes, along with coins, artistically arranged to to create the Mahalakshmi-themed adornment. The unique floral and currency-note arrangement transformed the sanctum into a striking visual spectacle, attracting hundreds of devotees throughout the day.

Devotees Throng Temple

Devotees gathered at the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Vanchiyamman and participate in the traditional worship. A large number of devotees from Vanchur and nearby villages queued up for darshan of the deity.

The temple witnessed a spiritual atmosphere as devotees took part in the prayers and sought divine blessings during the auspicious month of Aadi.

Significance of Aadi Month

The Aadi month, the fourth month of the Tamil calendar, is considered one of the most spiritually significant periods in Tamil Nadu, particularly for the worship of Amman (Mother Goddess) deities. It generally falls between mid-July and mid-August in the Gregorian calendar.

Aadi is traditionally dedicated to Goddess Shakti, the divine feminine energy represented through various forms of Amman, including Mariamman, Kamakshi and village guardian goddesses worshipped across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)