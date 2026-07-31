- Home
- Entertainment
- Kiara Advani to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Changed Their Names Before Entering Film Industry
Kiara Advani to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Changed Their Names Before Entering Film Industry
Kiara Advani was born Alia Advani, while Tiger Shroff's real name is Jai Hemant Shroff. They are among several Bollywood stars who adopted new screen names before entering films. Here's a look at five actors, their original names and why they changed
Kiara Advani
Original name: Alia Advani
Before entering Bollywood, she changed her first name to Kiara after actor Salman Khan reportedly suggested avoiding confusion with Alia Bhatt, who had already established herself in the industry.
John Abraham
Original name: Farhan Abraham
The actor was born Farhan Abraham but adopted ‘John’ as his professional name, reportedly inspired by his Christian heritage and for broader screen appeal.
Tiger Shroff
Original name: Jai Hemant Shroff
The actor has said that family members called him "Tiger" from childhood because of his energetic and mischievous nature. He retained the nickname as his professional identity.
Sunny Deol
Original name: Ajay Singh Deol
Why he changed it: Born into the Deol film family, he adopted "Sunny" as his screen name before entering films, creating a distinct identity from other family members.
Ajay Devgn
Original name: Vishal Veeru Devgan
Ajay adopted a shorter, more memorable screen name before his debut in Phool Aur Kaante (1991). He later modified the spelling of his surname from ‘Devgan’ to ‘Devgn’, reportedly influenced by personal and numerological preferences.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.