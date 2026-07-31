According to multiple media reports, Kiara Advani's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 40-41 crore. Her wealth has been built through acting, brand endorsements, event appearances and investments.

Following her marriage to actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, the couple's combined estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 145 crore, making them one of Bollywood's most bankable celebrity couples.

How much does Kiara Advani charge per film?

Earlier, the actor reportedly charged between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore per film. However, reports suggest she has received approximately Rs 15 crore for portraying Nadia in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash.

The reported remuneration marks a significant pay hike and places Kiara among the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema.

Brand endorsements boost Kiara's earnings

A substantial portion of Kiara's income comes from endorsement deals with leading national brands. Over the years, she has represented companies across beauty, fashion, jewellery and lifestyle sectors.

Her endorsement portfolio includes Myntra, Tira Beauty, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Maybelline, Ponds, Slice, Stayfree, Mohey and Drools, among others.

Along with husband Sidharth Malhotra, she has also featured in campaigns for brands including Myntra, Vivo and several festive and lifestyle promotions, making the duo one of Bollywood's most marketable celebrity couples.

Kiara Advani's luxury car collection

Kiara's passion for luxury extends to her garage as well. Over the years, she has been spotted driving several premium vehicles, including:

Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5 BMW 530d

Career continues to soar despite 'Toxic' controversy

Professionally, Kiara remains one of the industry's busiest actors. She rose to prominence with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story before delivering blockbuster films including Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.