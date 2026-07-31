Inside Kiara Advani's Mumbai House: Net Worth, Luxury Cars, Property Value
As Kiara Advani celebrates her 35th birthday on July 31, the actor continues to enjoy a remarkable run both on and off the screen. From delivering box-office hits to becoming one of India's highest-paid actresses, she has built an impressive fortune
Inside Kiara Advani's luxurious Mumbai home
Kiara Advani reportedly lives in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood in Bandra West, one of the city's most sought-after residential addresses.
Estimated to be worth between Rs 70 crore and Rs 90 crore, the home reflects understated luxury with modern interiors, neutral tones and elegant décor. The residence was reportedly designed by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, who is known for creating homes for several Bollywood stars.
The apartment features spacious living areas, floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic sea views, premium wooden finishes and contemporary furnishings that complement Kiara's minimalist aesthetic. The actor has occasionally shared glimpses of the home on social media, showcasing its warm ambience and sophisticated interiors.
Kiara Advani's property portfolio
Apart from her Bandra residence, Kiara has also reportedly owned a 3,500-square-foot sea-view apartment at Planet Godrej in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. The premium property is estimated to be worth around Rs 15 crore, adding to her growing real estate investments.
With properties in two of Mumbai's most prestigious locations, Kiara's real estate portfolio reflects both luxury living and smart long-term investment.
Kiara Advani's net worth
According to multiple media reports, Kiara Advani's estimated net worth stands at around Rs 40-41 crore. Her wealth has been built through acting, brand endorsements, event appearances and investments.
Following her marriage to actor Sidharth Malhotra in 2023, the couple's combined estimated net worth is reported to be around Rs 145 crore, making them one of Bollywood's most bankable celebrity couples.
How much does Kiara Advani charge per film?
Earlier, the actor reportedly charged between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore per film. However, reports suggest she has received approximately Rs 15 crore for portraying Nadia in the upcoming pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash.
The reported remuneration marks a significant pay hike and places Kiara among the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema.
Brand endorsements boost Kiara's earnings
A substantial portion of Kiara's income comes from endorsement deals with leading national brands. Over the years, she has represented companies across beauty, fashion, jewellery and lifestyle sectors.
Her endorsement portfolio includes Myntra, Tira Beauty, Senco Gold & Diamonds, Maybelline, Ponds, Slice, Stayfree, Mohey and Drools, among others.
Along with husband Sidharth Malhotra, she has also featured in campaigns for brands including Myntra, Vivo and several festive and lifestyle promotions, making the duo one of Bollywood's most marketable celebrity couples.
Kiara Advani's luxury car collection
Kiara's passion for luxury extends to her garage as well. Over the years, she has been spotted driving several premium vehicles, including:
Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5 BMW 530d
Career continues to soar despite 'Toxic' controversy
Professionally, Kiara remains one of the industry's busiest actors. She rose to prominence with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story before delivering blockbuster films including Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.
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