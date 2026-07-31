Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram in Ramayana Part 1. This was confirmed on July 30, 2026, after the film's trailer was released, sparking widespread fan speculation. Fans noticed a crucial clue in the trailer, showing Lord Parshuram presenting the divine bow Sharanga to Lord Rama.

Ramayana trailer has hit the internet, leaving fans in a big frenzy. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as the mighty Ravana, with Ravi Dubey as Laxman, the film is a magnum opus directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The trailer has received mixed reactions from the fans, mostly positive, sparking major excitement. Many key elements in the film have caught fans' eagle eyes. One such specific detail was Ranbir stepping up as Parshuram, presenting the divine bow Sharanga to Lord Rama.

Fan Theories Emerge from Trailer Scrutiny

How did fans figure it out so early? Long before the official news, fans spotted a key clue in the trailer. Viewers noticed striking similarities between Kapoor's Lord Rama and Lord Parshuram during a key sequence. Particularly, in the scene where Parshuram gives the divine bow Sharanga to Ram, sharp-eyed fans saw subtle visual cues. Facial structures, body language, even specific camera angles — they all suggested one actor played both roles. Fans quickly circulated this observation online. Fan forums and social media buzzed with theories about Kapoor's double role, well before any official word.

Fans React to Double Role Reveal

The official confirmation hit, turning fan speculation into pure excitement. Social media exploded. Many viewers praised the bold move to cast Kapoor in dual roles. They also applauded the impressive visual effects in the trailer – the very effects that had sparked those initial theories. Take a look at fan's reactions here!

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Trailer Sparks Wider Discussions

But the trailer didn't just generate buzz for the double role. It sparked wider online discussions, reflecting diverse expectations for such a monumental film. Some criticized Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama. Social media users questioned his suitability, especially his dialogue delivery and portrayal. Heated debates erupted across platforms.