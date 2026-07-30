Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is in the news again, and not for a good reason. She's getting trolled online for wearing sunglasses and tight jeans while performing a jalabhishek on a Shivling. The video has gone viral, and many people are criticising her for it.

Bhumi Pednekar, gets trolled on social media once again

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is facing a lot of heat on social media. This happened after she shared a video of herself offering prayers to a Shivling during the holy month of Shravan. The actress, who made her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," is known for her powerful and realistic acting in films like "Bala," "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan," and "Bhuj."

Bhumi often plays strong characters on screen and is quite open about her life on social media. She regularly shares everything with her fans, from gym videos to photos with her family.

Bhumi Pednekar worships Lord Shiva during Shravan

Recently, Bhumi posted photos and a video on Instagram showing her worshipping Lord Shiva. In the video, she is seen offering water to a Shivling. She captioned the post, "As Shravan begins, I pray not for a comfortable life, but for the strength to live life to the fullest. Har Har Mahadev."

However, soon after she posted the video, people started trolling her. The reason? Her outfit and her sunglasses. Bhumi was wearing tight jeans and a t-shirt while performing the abhishek, and she also had sunglasses on. Some netizens pointed this out and slammed her, with one user commenting, "She should have shown respect by removing her glasses in front of God."

The video has kicked up a storm online. Many people left comments like, "Is she doing the puja just for show?" and "She has given more importance to fashion than devotion."

However, some people also came to her defence. They argued that a person's devotion shouldn't be judged by their clothes or whether they are wearing sunglasses. So far, Bhumi Pednekar has not given any official statement on the matter. But the video is spreading like wildfire on social media.