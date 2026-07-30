The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film 'Ramayana' dropped early this morning, but fans are a bit let down after a key character was nowhere to be seen.

This is one movie that cinema lovers across India, no matter the language, are waiting for. We're talking about 'Ramayana'. The trailer for this Nitesh Tiwari-directed film was released at 4:15 AM today, and it's the biggest topic on social media right now.

The film, which will be released in two parts, is getting massive views on YouTube and other platforms. However, some criticisms are also popping up. The main one is that the makers seem to have focused more on making it a visual spectacle, instead of capturing the emotional depth of the epic. But what has really disappointed a large section of the audience is a major absence. And it's none other than Hanuman.

Hanuman is a constant presence with Sri Rama in the Ramayana story and plays a part in many key moments. So, the fact that he is missing from a trailer that's over four minutes long has left fans quite shocked. Sunny Deol is playing Hanuman in the film. His fans, who were eagerly waiting to see their favourite star's character, are also pretty disappointed. However, audiences are hoping that Hanuman's entry on the big screen will be grand enough to make up for this.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sri Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita Devi. Yash, who won over pan-India audiences with KGF, is playing Ravana.

The cast also includes some other big names. Shobana has a significant role as Kaikeyi. Arun Govil, who famously played Sri Rama in the Doordarshan series 'Ramayan', is also in the film, playing the character of Dasharatha Maharaj. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Ajinkya Deo as Vishwamitra, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra.

Another special thing about this film is that two Oscar winners are composing the music. Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are behind the film's score. T-Series has bought the music rights for both parts of 'Ramayana' for a whopping 75 crores. The first part is set to hit theatres as a Diwali release.