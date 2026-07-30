Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, currently in India, enjoyed a movie night with superstar Mahesh Babu at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. A picture of the trio was shared online. The actors are set to co-star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'Varanasi'.

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who recently arrived in India, took some time off to spend an evening at the movies with superstar Mahesh Babu. The social media handle of AMB Cinemas shared a picture of the trio at the cinema hall in Hyderabad.

"A truly star studded evening at AMB Cinemas. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulyMahesh,Desi Girl Mandakini, @priyankachopra and @nickjonas grace us with their presence for a memorable movie night. It was a pleasure hosting you all. See you again soon," the caption read. A truly star studded evening at AMB Cinemas ❤️‍🔥 The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulyMahesh ,Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night 😍🔥 It was a pleasure hosting you all ❤️❤️❤️ See you again soon 7️⃣😉#VARANASI pic.twitter.com/gEENtQrYvI — AMB Cinemas (@amb_cinemas) July 29, 2026

In the picture, Priyanka could be seen casually dressed in a white outfit, while Nick chose a white outfit paired with black shorts and shoes. Mahesh Babu also went for a basic black tshirt, baggy cargos, and a cap.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick landed in Hyderabad along with their daughter Malti Marie, making a major fashion statement with their appearance. Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. While the couple occasionally shares glimpses of their family life on social media, they have generally maintained a balance between public appearances and personal moments.

Upcoming Film 'Varanasi'

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic 'Varanasi'. While Mahesh Babu leads in the film, it also features Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers recently unveiled her fierce first look, accompanied by the caption, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."

With production entering its final phase following the unveiling of the film's first glimpse at the Annecy Animation Festival in June, 'Varanasi' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. (ANI)