Naga Chaitanya celebrated the two-year anniversary of his film Dhootha, just hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu astonished fans by uploading wedding images with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha split ways in 2021.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, the director of The Family Man, married on December 1 in accordance with the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition. Their wedding in Coimbatore was a small gathering of the couple's closest friends and relatives.
Hours after she shared official wedding images, her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, who is somewhat active on Instagram, marked the second anniversary of his film, Dhootha.
Dhootha, a Telugu-language horror mystery film, stars Naga Chaitanya. The film is presently available on Prime Video. Chay, as he is affectionately known, commemorated the film's second anniversary with a post that coincided with Samantha's official wedding photos with Raj Nidimoru. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were married in 2017. They split up in 2021 after four years.
Chay's post reads: "#dhootha is a program that demonstrated that if you make a creative and honest choice as an actor and give it your all, people will connect. They will accept and give you back that energy.
Thank you. Two years of Dhootha! Love to the team who made this possible." Take a peek.
How did fans respond to Naga Chaitanya's post?
In the comments section, admirers noted the resemblance between Naga Chaitanya's post and Samantha's wedding images. Some of the comments on the actor's tweet read: "Sam married and everyone happy for her", "Sam married", "Everyone knows why he posted (timing)," and others.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition, which is an ancient yogic rite designed to foster a profound, basic connection between partners that transcends emotions and the body.
This type of marriage, held at Linga Bhairavi abodes or chosen places, is said to purify the couple's five components and bless their union with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they embark on a new life together.
Following the couple's formal wedding images, other peeks of their big day went viral on social media, with some showing the Oh! Baby actress wearing sindoor and her bridal garland.
