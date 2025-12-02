Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejected These 6 Bollywood Movies — Full List Inside
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Rejected Movies: Popular South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has worked in many films in her career. However, she has also refused to work in several movies. So, let's find out which films those are..
Pushpa: The Rise
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was offered the role of Srivalli in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', but she turned it down and did an item number in it instead.
Bruce Lee- The Fighter
In the 2015 film 'Bruce Lee- The Fighter', Ram Charan was in the lead role. The makers wanted Samantha to be the female lead. However, she rejected the offer due to a busy schedule. Rakul Preet Singh then played the lead role.
Dasara
The movie 'Dasara' was released in 2018. The makers of this film wanted Samantha to appear in the lead role. However, Samantha rejected it.
Student of the Year
According to media reports, Karan Johar offered Samantha Ruth Prabhu the lead role in the movie 'Student of the Year'. However, she rejected it.
U Turn
Samantha turned down the offer to star in the Hindi remake of the movie 'U Turn'.
NTR Kathanayakudu
Samantha was also the first choice for the makers of 'NTR Kathanayakudu', but she refused to work in it.
