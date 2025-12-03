Actor Jimmy Shergill celebrates his 55th birthday. Known as the 'Mohabbatein' heartthrob, his career started with the intense 'Maachis' (1996). The article highlights five key films showcasing his versatile and remarkable talent in Bollywood.

Actor Jimmy Shergill turns 55 today, and for many, he remains one of Bollywood's most quietly magnetic stars. For those who grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s, Jimmy wasn't just another actor, he was the soft-spoken heartthrob who became an instant favorite after his role in 'Mohabbatein.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While most people remember him from that romantic drama, not many know that Jimmy actually began his film career much earlier. He made his debut in Gulzar's 'Maachis' (1996), a gritty political drama set in Punjab during the turbulent 1980s. It wasn't the typical flashy Bollywood launch; it was intense and layered, signaling early on that Jimmy was here for the long run. Whenever he appears on screen, he makes sure it counts.

5 Films Showcasing Jimmy Shergill's Remarkable Talent

So, on his 55th birthday, let's look back at five films that truly showcased his remarkable talent:

1. Mohabbatein (2000)

If you grew up watching Bollywood in the early 2000s, you probably remember the craze around Jimmy after this film. As the "Chocolate Boy" of the era, Jimmy quickly became a heartthrob for millions of fans after Mohabbatein's release. He played Karan Choudhary, one of the young lovers in the story. Even in a cast packed with stars, Jimmy managed to steal hearts and leave a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

His role as Zaheer, a young cancer patient may have been brief but left a profound emotional impact on moviebuffs. The performance was so likable that he returned in the sequel, 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'(2006).

3. A Wednesday (2008)

In 'A Wednesday,' Jimmy played Arif Khan, a tough police officer with sharp instincts and zero patience for criminals. The film gave him the chance to share screen space with veterans like Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, and his performance was widely praised for its intensity and realism.

4. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011)

In this political thriller, Jimmy portrayed Aditya Pratap Singh, a royal struggling to hold on to his power while his world slowly unravels. His portrayal brought raw emotional depth to the role, and many fans still consider his performance one of the biggest reasons the film became a cult favorite.

5. Tanu Weds Manu Series

Jimmy's character Raja, tough, emotional, and desperate for love, became one of his most beloved roles. Even as the "other man," he managed to win the sympathy and support of the audience in both Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). His nuanced performance added depth to a character that could have easily been one-dimensional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Shergill (@jimmysheirgill)

Whether as a romantic hero or in complex, layered characters, Jimmy Shergill has consistently delivered performances that stay with his fans long after the credits roll. (ANI)