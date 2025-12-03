Image Credit : Instagram

Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana's wedding and viral ashram photo In the midst of this ambiguous circumstance, a recent photograph from Premanand Maharaj's ashram began to circulate extensively on social media. Palash Muchhal appears seated among other guests, wearing a mask and casual clothing, with Mehendi on his fingers.

According to reports, Palash Muchhal was joined by his mother during this spiritual encounter. A Reddit user submitted the photograph, claiming that it proves the music composer's attendance at the meeting.

Looks like #palashmuchhal because he has mehendi which matches which his recent airport video so apparently he is visiting premanand maharaj jii in Vrindavan 👀#Smriti_Mandhana#palashmuchhalpic.twitter.com/4O2VOVxfJJ — Yuvican12 (@Yuvican121) December 2, 2025

The person stated, "I was watching Premanand Maharaj ji's talk on December 2nd, and I am 100% positive the guy in the front with the mask is Palash. I saw that his hands had the same mehendi on his fingers. I double-checked his mehendi photographs and the NaamJap mala bag he carries."