- Home
- Entertainment
- Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama: Did Music Composer Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram? (WATCH)
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama: Did Music Composer Visits Premanand Maharaj's Ashram? (WATCH)
Overview of the Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana wedding, including health-related delays, the ashram visit, and continuous media speculation. The couple has not released an official announcement, and public information is limited.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
Palash Muchhal has returned to the spotlight after being spotted at Premanand Maharaj's ashram, despite ongoing speculation over his delayed wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Their ceremony, scheduled for last month, was cancelled due to health difficulties in both families, and their latest public appearance has fanned further conjecture online.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
The wedding, which had almost reached the celebration stage, was halted when Mandhana's father apparently experienced a medical emergency. Soon after, Muchhal required hospitalisation owing to acidity.
Since then, preparations for the event have remained hazy, and neither Palash Muchhal nor Smriti Mandhana has given an official comment on its future.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana's wedding and viral ashram photo In the midst of this ambiguous circumstance, a recent photograph from Premanand Maharaj's ashram began to circulate extensively on social media. Palash Muchhal appears seated among other guests, wearing a mask and casual clothing, with Mehendi on his fingers.
According to reports, Palash Muchhal was joined by his mother during this spiritual encounter. A Reddit user submitted the photograph, claiming that it proves the music composer's attendance at the meeting.
Looks like #palashmuchhal because he has mehendi which matches which his recent airport video so apparently he is visiting premanand maharaj jii in Vrindavan 👀#Smriti_Mandhana#palashmuchhalpic.twitter.com/4O2VOVxfJJ
— Yuvican12 (@Yuvican121) December 2, 2025
The person stated, "I was watching Premanand Maharaj ji's talk on December 2nd, and I am 100% positive the guy in the front with the mask is Palash. I saw that his hands had the same mehendi on his fingers. I double-checked his mehendi photographs and the NaamJap mala bag he carries."
Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana wedding speculations and reactions
In the same Reddit thread, the user mentioned others seen around Palash Muchhal in the video. The commenter said, "His bodyguard and his mother are both in the video, which feels like a strong hint that something is terribly wrong! His father is not present (his bodyguard is sitting on a chair). The video also features Rajpal Yadav.
"They probably went together because they are so close!" While fans analysed the ashram video, new reports indicated that the Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana wedding had been delayed. Several sites reported that the pair would now marry on December 7. These rumours circulated swiftly over entertainment portals and social media, adding to the uncertainty for fans of both popular celebrities.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
Shravan, Mandhana's brother, denied the fresh claims in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked about a December 7 ceremony, Shravan stated, "I have no clue about these claims. As of today, it (the wedding) is still postponed," keeping the wedding status unaltered in the public view with no new date announced.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
The chart below tracks key developments surrounding the Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding, based on public information.
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Wedding Drama
As of now, the Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana wedding is officially postponed due to family health issues and fresh spiritual visits that have sparked public interest. The online argument continues, but clear information is restricted to Shravan Mandhana's remark, while fans await direct word from Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana.
Simran Khan, who reported on the developments, is a fashion aficionado and meme connoisseur who frequently combines pop culture allusions with entertainment coverage while also playing with Instagram effects in his daily job.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.