Bigg Boss 19 Earnings: Malti Chahar’s Fee And Net Worth Will Surprise You
As the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 19' heads towards its grand finale, new twists are popping up. Last week, wild card contestant Shehbaz Badesha was out, and now there's news of another wild card contestant, Malti Chahar, being evicted.
Malti Chahar suddenly out of 'Bigg Boss 19'?
Reports say Malti Chahar was ousted from 'Bigg Boss 19' in a mid-week eviction. She was nominated for elimination along with several other housemates.
How many days was Malti Chahar in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house?
Malti Chahar entered 'Bigg Boss 19' on day 42 (week 7) and was evicted mid-week 15. She stayed in the house for about 58 to 59 days, which is roughly 8 weeks.
How much did Malti Chahar earn from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
There's no official word on Malti Chahar's 'Bigg Boss 19' fee. However, reports suggest she was charging ₹1-3 lakh per week. This means she earned ₹8-24 lakh in 8 weeks.
How much property does Malti Chahar have?
Official information about Malti Chahar's net worth is not available. However, it is claimed that she has assets worth approximately ₹2-3 crore.
Where does Malti Chahar earn her money from?
Malti is a Bollywood actress, seen in films like 'Genius'. She also earns from filmmaking, modeling, social media, brand deals, and other professional projects.
