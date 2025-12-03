Image Credit : Getty

The most telling clue comes from the move used during the shocking attack on CM Punk at the San Diego show. The mystery assailant delivered a Stomp, a maneuver that has become synonymous with Seth Rollins. Known as the Visionary, Rollins has used the curb stomp countless times to secure victories throughout his career.

The fact that this specific move was chosen strongly suggests his involvement. Had the attacker used a different signature move, Rollins’ name might not even be in the conversation. But the Stomp is his trademark, and its presence cannot be ignored.