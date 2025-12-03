Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended Ranveer’s cousin’s wedding in Goa. The power couple stole attention with their coordinated looks, active participation in rituals, and fun dance moments at the after-party.

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, recently turned a family celebration into a glamorous affair as they traveled to Goa for the wedding of Ranveer’s cousin. The duo, known for balancing stardom with strong family values, actively took part in the intimate ceremonies, leaving relatives and guests delighted by their warm presence.

Stylish Arrival & Heartfelt Traditions

The couple made a striking entry on the wedding day, dressed in coordinated red outfits that instantly grabbed attention. Their fashion game, as always, sparked conversations among both family attendees and fans online once glimpses from the event surfaced.

Ranveer played the dutiful brother, accompanying the bride to the altar and participating in key rituals with enthusiasm. Deepika, standing by him through every custom, blended seamlessly into the celebrations. Guests who attended the functions shared that the actors were gracious, affectionate and fully immersed in the emotional moments of the wedding, especially during the pheras, where the two were seen exchanging warm smiles and heartfelt gestures.

A Rocking After-Party Performance

Once the formalities concluded, the wedding celebrations transitioned into a high-energy after-party. Videos from the event showed Ranveer hitting the dance floor with his family to one of the tracks from his upcoming action film Dhurandhar. His spirited performance reportedly had everyone cheering and dancing along, turning the night into a memorable one for the entire clan.

Dhurandhar Set for December Release

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the movie features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Buzz is strong that the spy-thriller will include a four-minute post-credit scene, hinting at the beginning of a new franchise.