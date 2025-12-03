Samantha Ruth Prabhu Highest Grossing Films: Mersal to Theri; Check List Here
Renowned South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot. She has married director Raj Nidimoru. This is their second marriage. Meanwhile, we're going to tell you about Samantha's highest-grossing South Indian films
Mersal
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2017 film Mersal is her highest-grossing movie. This film with Thalapathy Vijay collected 257 crores. The movie's budget was 120 crores.
Rangasthalam
Samantha's 2018 film Rangasthalam grossed 217 crores. Made on an 80 crore budget, it starred Ram Charan.
Theri
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film Theri with Thalapathy Vijay came out in 2016. Made on a budget of 75 crores, this film did business of 153 crores.
Janatha Garage
Made on a budget of 60 crores, Samantha's film Janatha Garage did business of 135 crores at the box office. Jr. NTR was in the lead role.
Attarintiki Daredi
Samantha's film Attarintiki Daredi was released in 2013. Made on a 55 crore budget, it grossed 134 crores. Pawan Kalyan was the lead actor in the film.
Kaththi
Samantha's 2014 film Kaththi was made on a budget of 65 crores. This movie with Thalapathy Vijay collected 126.8 crores at the box office.
24
In Samantha's film 24, her lead hero was Suriya. Made on a 75 crore budget, this film did business of 108 crores. The movie was released in 2016.
Eega
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2012 film Eega had a budget of 45 crores. This movie with Nani earned 102 crores.
Dookudu
In Samantha's 2011 film Dookudu, Mahesh Babu was in the lead role. Made on a 35 crore budget, this movie did business of 101 crores.
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
In Samantha's 2013 film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Venkatesh Daggubati was the lead. Made on a 45 crore budget, it earned 92 crores.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.