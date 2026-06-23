2 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

Should pregnant women not hold a knife?

In India, we have many beliefs about pregnancy. One popular belief is that pregnant women should avoid sharp objects like knives and scissors. This comes from a place of concern. Pregnancy often brings fatigue and dizziness. Elders worried that using sharp tools in this state could cause accidents. Back in the day, with limited medical care, even a small cut could lead to an infection, posing a risk to the baby. So, this was just a safety measure, though it has no scientific backing.