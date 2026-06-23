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Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu Avoided Cake Cutting? Here's Reason Behind the Tradition
When Samantha refused to cut a cake saying pregnant women shouldn't hold a knife, everyone was shocked. But what's the real reason behind this old belief?
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Image Credit : Instagram, X
Samantha Pregnancy
Tollywood star Samantha shocked everyone with her baby bump. She revealed her pregnancy during the success party for 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. But when the team asked her to cut the celebration cake, she said, 'I can't hold a knife.' This video went viral, leaving fans wondering why. After all, pregnant women use knives for daily chores, right? Let's find out the real reason behind her statement.
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Should pregnant women not hold a knife?
In India, we have many beliefs about pregnancy. One popular belief is that pregnant women should avoid sharp objects like knives and scissors. This comes from a place of concern. Pregnancy often brings fatigue and dizziness. Elders worried that using sharp tools in this state could cause accidents. Back in the day, with limited medical care, even a small cut could lead to an infection, posing a risk to the baby. So, this was just a safety measure, though it has no scientific backing.
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There are beliefs like this too...
Some people also believe that using a knife or scissors during pregnancy can cause birth defects in the child. This is a pure superstition with no scientific proof at all. It's just a belief that has been passed down through generations. While some families still follow it strictly, many others don't pay much attention to it these days.
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